HDFC Q2FY23 preview | Net interest margin expected to decline due to rising cost of funds

HDFC Q2FY23 preview | Net interest margin expected to decline due to rising cost of funds

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari   May 3, 2023 6:40 PM IST (Published)
HDFC, the largest housing finance lender, is expected to release its Q4 FY23 earnings. As per CNBC-TV18 polls, net interest income (NII) growth is estimated to be 9.50 percent year-on-year and over 4 percent sequentially, while profit growth is projected to be 3.4 percent year-on-year and 3.7 percent sequentially. Therefore, sequential results from HDFC Limited are expected to be favorable.

On May 4th, HDFC, the largest housing finance lender, is expected to release its Q4 FY23 earnings, with strong individual segment disbursal figures both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter.

As per CNBC-TV18 Polls, net interest income (NII) growth is estimated to be 9.50 percent year-on-year and over 4 percent sequentially, while profit growth is projected to be 3.4 percent year-on-year and 3.7 percent sequentially. Therefore, sequential results from HDFC Ltd are expected to be favorable.
According to Kotak Securities, the assets under management (AUM) growth is anticipated to be around 11 percent year-on-year and 3.7 percent sequentially, with a potential impact on AUM growth in the non-individual portfolio being lower year-on-year.
Read Here | Axis Bank, BOB, Central Bank: Go First exposure hits bank stocks; shares tumble 4%
The net interest margin is anticipated to decline by 20 basis points year-on-year and 11 basis points sequentially due to the rising cost of funds for all NBFCs.
Provisions are expected to decline year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter as asset quality is expected to remain under control or improve sequentially.
