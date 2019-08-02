HDFC Q1 standalone net profit rises 46% in June quarter

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) announced its first quarter results on Friday wherein its standalone net profit rose 46.25 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,203.10 crore as against Rs 2,190 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations during the June quarter improved 30.59 percent to Rs 12,990.29 crore compared to Rs 9,947.35 crore last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came at Rs 11,753.61 crore as compared to Rs 9,435.66 crore last year, an increase of 24.56 percent YoY.

Loans during June quarter increased 30 percent YoY to Rs 13,696.54 crore, boosting the top-line of the company.

Intraday, the share price rose 2.96 percent to Rs 2,133.85 per share on the NSE.

