Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • earnings>
    • HDFC Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 3,000.7 crore, beats estimates

    HDFC Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 3,000.7 crore, beats estimates

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    HDFC reported a net profit of Rs 3,000.67 crore for the quarter ended June 30, beating Street estimates. Shares jumped nearly 2 percent after the earnings announcement.

    HDFC Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 3,000.7 crore, beats estimates
    Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 3,000.67 crore for the quarter ended June 30, beating Street estimates.
    The net profit was down 1.67 percent on a year-on-year basis. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company's Q1 net profit at Rs 2,898.7 crore.
    Interest income for the first quarter of the current financial year fell 2.48 percent on year to Rs 10,523.36 crore. Total revenue from operations dropped 10.45 percent to Rs 11,657.47 crore.
    Net interest income --  the difference between the interest earned and the interest expended -- grew 22 percent in the April-June period, and the net interest margin -- a key measure of profitability -- came in at 3.7 percent in the quarter ended June 30, against 3.5 percent in the previous quarter.
    The lender's gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio was at 2.24 percent in Q1, against 1.98 percent in the last quarter of FY21.
    There was a sharp pickup in disbursements in July, which was the highest ever in a non-quarter month, the company said in a press release.
    HDFC shares jumped as much as 1.92 percent to Rs 2,487.55 apiece on BSE after the earnings announcement.
    At noon, the stock traded 1.09 percent higher at Rs 2,467.45 apiece on the bourse, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index, which was up 0.64 percent at 52,924.56.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Bandhan Bank says COVID 2nd wave impacted microcredit borrowers in rural, semi-urban areas

    Next Article

    Equitas SFB bets on 15-20% loan growth in FY22; expects Rs 500-600 cr potential restructuring in Q2

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,776.00 61.45 3.58
    Shree Cements29,260.10 994.35 3.52
    BPCL459.10 13.60 3.05
    Adani Ports694.25 19.75 2.93
    Eicher Motors2,603.50 73.25 2.89
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,773.50 59.00 3.44
    M&M758.45 15.25 2.05
    Reliance2,068.80 33.40 1.64
    Axis Bank720.70 11.70 1.65
    TCS3,218.00 50.50 1.59
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UPL790.35 -18.20 -2.25
    Tata Steel1,413.00 -21.30 -1.49
    Bajaj Finserv14,134.00 -88.20 -0.62
    Bajaj Finance6,202.45 -25.65 -0.41
    Tech Mahindra1,206.00 -3.55 -0.29
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,414.15 -19.60 -1.37
    Bajaj Finserv14,102.00 -119.30 -0.84
    Bajaj Finance6,196.70 -32.20 -0.52
    NTPC118.00 -0.20 -0.17
    HDFC Bank1,424.00 -1.80 -0.13

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.3400-0.0700-0.09
    Euro-Rupee88.39400.20100.23
    Pound-Rupee103.44400.16000.15
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6784-0.0003-0.04
    View More