The country's largest mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,051.5 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as against Rs 3,203.1 crore in the year-ago quarter, registering a fall of 4.71 percent. However, net profit was better than CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 2698.8 crore.

Net interest income (NII) rose 8.4 percent to Rs 3,392 crore from Rs 3,129.8 crore. NII was in-line with the street expectations while net interest margin during the quarter fell by 20 bps to 3.1 percent from 3.3 percent, compared annually again.

The total revenue increased 0.2 percent to Rs 13,017.7 crore from Rs 12,990.3 crore. HDFC's total loans under moratorium-2 fell to 22.4 percent from 27 percent in moratorium-1. Among these, individual loans under moratorium 2 were at 16.6 percent versus 22.6 percent in moratorium 1.

As on June 30, 2020, AUM stood at Rs 5,31,555 crore as against Rs 4,75,993 crore, YoY.