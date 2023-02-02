HDFC net profit rises 13% in third quarter — net interest income 29% up

The profit before tax for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 stood at Rs 4,612 crore compared to Rs 4,048 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Thursday reported 13.2 percent rise in net profit at Rs 3,690.9 crore for the third quarter of FY23, mostly in-line with estimates. CNBC-TV18 poll had a predicted the same at Rs 3,728.3 crore. In the same quarter of FY22, the net profit was reported at Rs 3,260.7 crore.

The net interest income (NII) came in at Rs 4,840 crore, versus Rs 4,284 in the same quarter of FY22.

Here's how the numbers compare with CNBC-TV18's poll

Revenue from operations rose 29 percent to Rs 15,230 crore during the quarter under review. Dividend income more than doubled to Rs 482 crore during the quarter.