HDFC Life Q1 results: Net profit rises over 15%, net premium income up 17%

By Anshul  Jul 21, 2023 2:26:43 PM IST (Published)

HDFC Life Q1 results: The annualised premium equivalent (APE) for the mentioned quarter stood at Rs 2,328 crore versus CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 2,280 crore.

HDFC Life on Friday reported 15.4 percent rise in net profit at Rs 415 crore in the first quarter of FY24 as against Rs 360 crore year-on-year (YoY). The annualised premium equivalent (APE) for the mentioned quarter stood at Rs 2,328 crore versus CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 2,280 crore.

The net premium income for the quarter increased 16.6 percent YoY to Rs 11479 crore.
