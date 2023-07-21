HDFC Life Q1 results: Net profit rises over 15%, net premium income up 17%

1 Min Read
HDFC Life on Friday reported 15.4 percent rise in net profit at Rs 415 crore in the first quarter of FY24 as against Rs 360 crore year-on-year (YoY). The annualised premium equivalent (APE) for the mentioned quarter stood at Rs 2,328 crore versus CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 2,280 crore.
The net premium income for the quarter increased 16.6 percent YoY to Rs 11479 crore.
