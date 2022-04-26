HDFC Life Q4 results: Net profit rises 13% YoY to Rs 357 crore

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (HDFC Life) on Tuesday reported a 13 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 357 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 317 crore.

Commenting on the FY22 performance, Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO said, "We clocked a growth of 16 percent in individual WRP in FY22 with a market share of 14.8 percent and 9.3 percent in the private and overall sector respectively. We continue to deliver consistent all-around performance and be ranked amongst the top three life insurers in the industry.

Despite very trying times during the two-year pandemic, our two-year CAGR of 17 percent was almost 2 times the industry growth of 9 percent. Overall protection grew by 24 percent in terms of APE and 47 percent in terms of new business premium. This was largely led by a 55 percent growth in credit life new business premium, on the back of higher disbursements."

On the retirement side, the company's annuity business recorded a 24 percent growth vis-à-vis industry growth of 3 percent. Annuities now contribute over a fifth of our new business premiums, with us almost doubling our business in the last 3 years.

All channels continued to perform well, with bancassurance growing by 13 percent this year and 21 percent based on two-year CAGR. Proprietary distribution, which includes our agency, direct and online channels, grew by 18 percent this year and 11 percent based on two-year CAGR, based on individual APE. Our agency channel grew by 26 percent. The channel added more than 40,000 agents in FY22, which is the second-highest amongst private players, the company said.

Claims

HDC Lif covered 54 million lives in FY22, registering an increase of 36 percent over FY21. We settled close to 3.9 lakh claims during FY22. Gross and net claims were at Rs 5,804 crore and Rs 4,328 crore respectively for FY22. As of March 31, 2022, we carry reserves of Rs 55 crore into FY23 as a prudent measure towards COVID.

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance ended at Rs 549.50, up by Rs 9.25, or 1.71 percent on the BSE.

