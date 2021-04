HDFC Life posted good Q4 earnings. The company's, APE or annualized premium equivalent has gone up around 35 percent and value of new business margins have expanded by 270 basis points year-on-year (YoY).

Padalkar, MD & CEO of HDFC Life Insurance said, ““I am significantly more optimistic in the sense that we have had time to recalibrate the way we do business and the technology being core now we have all the tools to be able to whether sell to the customer or prospective customer, to be able to services, to be able to collect premiums, we have the entire gamete which was not the case in March of 2020 and so I am very optimistic.”

She further added, “Having said that the only aspect wherein we could still be a little bit under a cloud is the fact that people quite naturally will be very hesitant to go in for medicals. So term in terms of higher ticket size covers naturally will be a bit of a laggard.”

On the value of new business (VNB) Padalkar said, “We have consistently over the last five years been steadily delivering a smooth upward curve in all these three metrics. VNB we have typically trended at a clip of anything between 25 plus percent, but there I will be a little bit more cautious. Anything above maybe 20-21 percent is a good place to be in and the same time delivering higher new business margin (NBM).”

On COVID death claims she said, “If I were to look at the peak in terms of our total claims, how much was COVID related claims, the peak showed sometime in October-November it went as high as 23 percent that has not tapered off to anything between 11-12 percent. Having said that this could be trough and we will start seeing that spike again going back to the September, October, November 2020 kind of levels.”

“Our additional provisioning is because of that to see and closely monitor whether that starts rising again.”