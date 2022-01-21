HDFC Life Insurance Q3 Results: PAT up 3% at Rs 274 crore

HDFC Life Insurance Company on Friday reported a profit after tax of Rs 273.7 crore for the December quarter, up 3.3 percent on a year-on-year basis. Its net premium income increased 27.8 percent on year to Rs 12,124.4 crore.

The company posted a total a nnual premium equivalent (APE) of Rs 2,597 crore for the third quarter of FY22, up 20.4 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Its value of new business (VNB) increased 21.7 percent on year to Rs 694 crore for the three months to December.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the private sector insurer's quarterly APE at Rs 2,508 crore and VNB at Rs 666 crore.

“It is quite heartening to note that India’s COVID vaccination coverage has crossed the 150 crore mark, with almost 90 percent of the eligible population

receiving at least one dose. Further, the government has started vaccination drives for youngsters in the age group 15-18 years and the administration of booster doses to the vulnerable members of our society," said Vibha Padalkar, MD and CEO, HDFC Life Insurance.

"These developments seem to have helped curtail the mortality impact of the more transmissible Omicron variant. Business sentiment remains positive and the high-frequency indicators suggest economic revival is on track. We are optimistic about the sustenance of business momentum in the months to come," she said.

HDFC Life's VNB margin improved to 26.7 percent in the quarter ended December 2021, from 26.4 percent in the year-ago period.

Analysts had estimated the life insurer's VNB margin at 26.4 percent.

HDFC Life shares ended 1.4 percent lower at Rs 641.3 apiece on BSE after the earnings announcement.