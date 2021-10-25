HDFC Life confident of maintaining 20% growth rate; bullish on industry prospects

HDFC Life Insurance Company on Friday reported its Q2 earnings. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Padalkar said, “We are fairly bullish on the prospects of the life insurance industry, of course subject to COVID third wave not happening. But barring that, we think that demand will bounce back. We have grown faster than the industry and we should continue to do that.”

HDFC Life Insurance Company on Friday reported a nearly 16 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 275.91 crore in the September quarter, primarily due to higher reserves set aside for expected COVID claims. The life insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 327.83 crore in the year-ago period.

“The decline in profit after tax was primarily on the back of higher claim reserving warranted by the second wave of the COVID pandemic,” Vibha Padalkar, MD and CEO of HDFC Life Insurance, told reporters in a conference call. “Overall, 2 lakh claims were settled during the first half of the current fiscal year,” she said.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Padalkar said, “We are fairly bullish on the prospects of the life insurance industry, of course subject to COVID third wave not happening. But barring that, we think that demand will bounce back. We have grown faster than the industry and we should continue to do that.”

The premium collection figures for July and August have been sluggish, September was strong again.

She added, “We also believe that with the economy opening up and people getting more comfortable, people won't hesitate or defer the decision to buy insurance. Also, some of the sluggishness is more of a base impact rather than anything that is more systemic. Hence it is important to look at growth on a two-year CAGR basis and enhance if you look at say, the two-year CAGR in terms of the H1 numbers, we grew 12 percent versus the industry having grown flattish. So that kind of removal of the base impact, you will see a more steady growth on a month-on-month basis.”

On growth, she said, “Steadily we have shown a growth of slightly over 20 percent; I am reasonably confident for us to be able to achieve those kinds of numbers. Similarly, we have consistently, over the last five years, been showing growth in our value of new business (VNB) and we have said that anything between 20 to 25 percent growth in VNB should very much be possible. We have grown better than that in H1 of this year when we grew 30 percent but everything in that region should again be very much possible.”

On COVID provisioning, Padalkar said, “We had created a provision of Rs 700 crore in Q1. Of that, we have utilized Rs 556 crore so we were left with Rs 144 crore. We have enhanced it in Q2 with Rs 60 crore so we have Rs 204 crore of provision as of September.”

“The reason for us strengthening this is that we believe it is better to be somewhat more cautious. This additional Rs 200 plus crore of provisioning gives us some comfort that in case there is something in the pipeline which we haven't received yet, there is enough to be able to pay out these excess claims,” she mentioned.

On Exide Life impact on solvency, Padalkar said, “On solvency, there is a cash element. To that extent, our solvency will go down anything around 12 to 14 percent. So given the current situation, where our solvency is at about 190-195 percent, it should go down closer to 175 to 180 percent. Of course, this doesn't take into account the fact that if this were to happen two quarters hence, then we would have added two quarters’ profits to our solvency also, and hence to some extent, bridging that gap.”

-With PTI inputs