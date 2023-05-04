English
HDFC beats street expectations in Q4 as net profit rises almost 20%, shares rise

The Net Interest Income came at Rs 5,321.5, increasing 15.6 percent from the corresponding period a year ago. Meanwhile the total income increased 35.6 percent and came at Rs 16,679 crore.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) on Thursday reported a 19.59 percent growth in standalone net profit at Rs 4,425.50 crore for the quarter ended March, as against Rs 3,700.32 crore, reported a year ago.

A CNBC-TV18 poll had expected HDFC to post a 3.5 percent on-year growth in net profit for the March quarter to Rs 3,826 crore.
