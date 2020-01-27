Earnings
HDFC beats Q3 street expectations; AUM growth highest in 3-quarters
Updated : January 27, 2020 05:31 PM IST
Net profit has come in at Rs 8,372.5 crore versus a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 7,241.7 crore
Company has reported a Rs 9020 crore one-time fair value exchange gain
Asset quality has however continued to deteriorate for the last few quarters and come in at Rs 6,996 crore
