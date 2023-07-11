Banks Q1 preview: Net interest margin may be under pressure, asset quality might improve

Pranav D Gundlapalle, Senior Research Analyst at Sanford C Bernstein, predicts a healthy first quarter for banks in FY24. While year-on-year numbers are expected to show continued growth in earnings per share and income, quarter-on-quarter gains may be relatively muted.

The banking sector continues to experience a positive trajectory in terms of loan growth, with an impressive year-on-year (YoY) increase of 15.5 percent. However, the sequential growth rate stands at a modest 2.5 percent, signaling a potential slowdown. While lending activity remains robust, banks face challenges in maintaining healthy margins, leading to concerns over net interest margins (NIM) and profitability.

With increased lending activity, banks anticipate some pressure on their net interest margins in the near term. The NIM represents the difference between interest earned and interest expended. Various factors contribute to this potential decline in profitability, including competitive pressure and prevailing market conditions. As a result, the net interest margin is expected to decline by 10 to 20 basis points (bps) in the near term.