Country's second-largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 18 percent jump in net profit to Rs 6,927 crore for January-March 2020 quarter

In the corresponding quarter last year, the Mumbai-headquartered bank posted a net profit of Rs 5,885.12 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 7,228.9 crore for the quarter under review.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, increased to Rs 15,204.1 crore from Rs 13,089.5 crore driven by growth in advances of 21.3 percent and a growth in deposits of 24.3 percent.

Operating expenses for the quarter were Rs 8,277 crore , an increase of 16.3 percent over Rs 7,117.1 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.