HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 18% to Rs 8,186 crores

India's largest private lender, HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 8,186.3 for the fourth quarter for the fiscal year 2021 as compared to Rs 6,927.6 crore in the previous year.

Its net profits inched 18.2 percent higher y-o-y, yet remained below CNBC-TV18 estimates of Rs 8,443 crores.

Its net interest income (NII) rose 12 percent y-o-y to Rs 17,120.2 crores, as compared to Rs 15,204 crore in the year agoperiod. The CNBC-TV18 poll, estimated the NII to be around Rs 17,082 crores.

For the quarter, the bank's gross non-performing loans (NPA) ratio stood at 1.32 percent, compared with 1.38 percent q-o-q. Its net NPA ratio stood at 0.4 percent for the quarter ended March '21, compared with 0.4 percent q-o-q. Q-o-q asset quality is not comparable.

Its contingency provisions dropped 32 percent as compared to the previous quarter. They are currently at Rs 5861 crore.

The bank's board has decided against giving out a dividend for FY21, given the second wave of COVID-19.

"Given that the current “second wave” has significantly increased the number of COVID-19 cases in India and uncertainty remains, the Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held on April 17, 2021, has considered it prudent to currently not propose a dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2021," it said in a statement.

The lender reported its net interest margin at 4.2 percent, as compared to 4.3 percent reported in FY20 and 4.2 percent reported in Q3 FY21.

Its current CASA ratio is at 46.1 percent, as compared to 42 percent reported a year ago and 43 percent reported a quarter ago. Its deposits are up by 16.3 percent y-o-y and 5 percent q-o-q. Its advances are up 14 percent y-o-y and 4.7 percent q-o-q.

The bank's retail loans grew by 6.7 percent and wholesale loans rose by 21.7 percent y-o-y.

It's tax expenses for the quarter increased 18 percent y-o-y to Rs 2.652.56 crore.