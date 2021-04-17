HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 18% to Rs 8,186 crores Updated : April 17, 2021 04:42 PM IST HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 8,186.3 for the fourth quarter for the fiscal year 2021 as compared to Rs 6,927.6 crore q-o-q. Its net profits inched 18 percent higher q-o-q, yet remained below CNBC-TV18 estimates of Rs 8,443 crores. Published : April 17, 2021 03:02 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply