  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings

HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 18% to Rs 8,186 crores

Updated : April 17, 2021 04:42 PM IST

HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 8,186.3 for the fourth quarter for the fiscal year 2021 as compared to Rs 6,927.6 crore q-o-q.
Its net profits inched 18 percent higher q-o-q, yet remained below CNBC-TV18 estimates of Rs 8,443 crores.
HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 18% to Rs 8,186 crores
Published : April 17, 2021 03:02 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra restrictions could be extended beyond May 1, says Rajesh Tope; Former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy and son Nikhil test positive

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra restrictions could be extended beyond May 1, says Rajesh Tope; Former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy and son Nikhil test positive

Delhi CM Kejriwal hopes to add 6,000 beds in 1-2 days; 50% beds to be reserved for COVID-19 patients

Delhi CM Kejriwal hopes to add 6,000 beds in 1-2 days; 50% beds to be reserved for COVID-19 patients

Maharashtra restrictions could be extended beyond May 1: Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra restrictions could be extended beyond May 1: Rajesh Tope

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement