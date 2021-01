Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported 14.36 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,758.3 crore for the December quarter.

CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a profit of Rs 8,264.8 crore for the quarter under review. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 7,416 crore.

Its total income increased to Rs 37,522 crore on a standalone basis compared to Rs 36,039 crore in the year-ago period. The results, the first earnings to be declared by the bank under new chief executive and managing director Sashidhar Jagdishan, displayed an improvement in the asset quality.