HDFC Bank Q3 results: Net revenue up 12.1% YoY at Rs 26,627 crore

HDFC Bank today reported a net revenue of Rs 26,627 crore by the end of the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a 12.1 percent year-on-year increase. The bank had reported a net revenue Rs 23,760.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.

In its quarterly earnings report, the bank also reported a 13 percent YoY growth in its net interest income--Rs 18,443.5 crore as compared to Rs 16,317.6 crore at the end of December 2020.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking back here for further updates.)