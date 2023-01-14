HDFC Bank Q3 Result: NII growth best in seven years, asset quality remains stable

HDFC Bank's Net Interest Margin at 4.3 percent was also the highest in 10 quarters.

HDFC Bank reported a Net Interest Income of Rs 22,987 crore for the December quarter, up 25 percent compared to Rs 18,443 crore during the same period last year.

Net Interest Income of the bank was also higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 22,307 crore.

Quarter NII (Rs Crore) Change (YoY) Q3 FY22 18,443 13% Q4 FY22 18,873 10.20% Q1 FY23 19,481 14.50% Q2 FY23 21,021 18.90% Q3 FY23 22,307 25%

Net Interest Margin at 4.3 percent was also the highest in 10 quarters.

HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 12,259.5 crore, higher than the expectations of Rs 12,106 crore. The bottomline grew 19 percent compared to the same period last year.

Asset quality for the bank remained stable. Gross Non-performing assets (NPA) for the quarter stood at 1.23 percent, which was the same in the September quarter, while net NPA also remained flat at 0.33 percent.

ICICI Securities had expected gross and net NPA for the quarter to be 1.21 percent and 0.32 percent respectively.

Quarter Gross NPA Net NPA Q3 FY22 1.26% 0.37% Q4 FY22 1.17% 0.32% Q1 FY23 1.28% 0.35% Q2 FY23 1.23% 0.33% Q3 FY23 1.23% 0.33%

Provisions for the bank stood at Rs 2,806 crore and were down 6.2 percent compared to last year. When compared to the September quarter, provisions declined 13.4 percent. The provision figure was also the lowest in 13 quarters.

In its quarterly business update released earlier this month, HDFC Bank reported a deposit growth of close to 20 percent year-on-year while advances also grew by a similar quantum. However, Loan growth, on a year-on-year basis was the weakest in four quarters and the weakest in six, when compared sequentially.

CASA Ratio for the bank had declined to an eight-quarter low of 44 percent, compared to 45.4 percent from the September quarter.

The bank's cost-to-income ratio was the highest in 15 quarters as the lender continued its branch expansion. The lender added 684 branches sequentially, taking the total branch count to 7,183.

Shares of HDFC Bank have remained flat over the last 12 months, gaining only 3.6 percent.