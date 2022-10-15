HDFC Bank's interest income jumps over 18% to the best in 13 quarters

By Asmita Pant

Mini Net Interest Income jumped 18.9 percent year-on-year, best year-on-year growth in 13 quarters.

HDFC Bank, on Saturday, reported it's Net Interest Income at Rs 21,021.2 crore, up 18.9 percent year-on-year, best year-on-year growth in 13 quarters. NII has grown 7.9 percent from previous quarter.

Despite a rise in cost of funds, the net interest margin or NIM has improved. NIM has expands to 4.1 percent, up from four percent in the preceding quarter. CLSA had estimated a NIM of 4.06 percent.

However, the company's core operating profit or the operating profit ex-treasury stood at Rs 17,139.1 crore, up 13.3 percent from year-ago period and 2.8 percent from previous quarter.