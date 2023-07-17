HDFC Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 30%, net interest income stands at Rs 23,599 crore

HDFC Q1 results: This is HDFC Bank's first earnings report since the completion of its mega-merger with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

HDFC Bank on Monday posted standalone net profit at Rs 11,951.7 crore for the first quarter of FY24 versus CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 11,433.5 crore. The lender had posted a profit of Rs 9,195.99 crore in the year-ago period. The bank's net interest income (NII) for Q1FY24 was at Rs 23,599.1 crore as against CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 23,922.6 crore.

The provisions stood at Rs 2,860 crore versus Rs 3,187.7 crore year-on-year (YoY) and Rs 2,685.4 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The net interest margin (NIM) was flat at 4.1 percent QoQ.

The bank's net revenue grew by 26.9 percent to Rs 32,829 crore from Rs 25,870 crore in the year-ago period. Other income (non-interest revenue) was reported Rs 9,230 crore.

HDFC Bank's asset quality declined sequentially during the quarter ended June 2023. Its Gross non-performing assets (NPA) increased 5.7 percent to Rs 19,045.1 crore from Rs 18,019 crore, while Net NPA rose 9.4 percent to Rs 4,776.9 crore from Rs 4.368.4 crore, QoQ.

The merger and business update

HDFC Bank’s merger with HDFC Limited also became effective starting July 1. Based on the Q1 business update from the merged entities of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd, it is observed that deposits have increased by 16.2 percent compared to the previous year and approximately 1.2 percent compared to the previous quarter. Advances, on the other hand, have shown a growth rate of just over 13 percent year on year and approximately 0.7 percent sequentially.

The bank's deposits aggregated to Rs 19,13,000 crore as on June 30, up 19.2 percent as against Rs 16,04,800 crore as the year-ago quarter of last year. Deposits were up 1.6 percent over Rs 18,83,400 crore as on March 31, 2023.

Retail deposits climbed by Rs 38,000 crore during the quarter under review, and were up 21.5 percent om-year or 2.5 percent quarter-on-quarter. Wholesale deposits rose 9 percent on-year but were down 2.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Stock performance

At the time of writing this report, the shares of HDFC Bank were trading 1.12 percent higher at Rs 1,663.60 apiece on the BSE.

HDFC Bank stock has increased 4 percent in the last one month and over 22 percent in the past one year. The lender has allocated over 311 crore new shares of the bank to shareholders of merged entity HDFC Ltd, according to a July 14 exchange filing by the bank.

Buying opportunity

According to market expert Prakash Diwan, this is a great opportunity to buy one of the most formidable balance sheet in the banking space globally and in the Indian context.

"These numbers tell that it's just the starting of a new era, which is going to be even better. I am quite positive and that's one reason why there is a lid on what the other banks stock performance has been doing ever since this merger has come about. The prices of other banks are not going anywhere. But HDFC Bank is going to garner a lot of attention and money. So, investors should jump in right away. Unless something is drastically wrong, I don't think investors need to change that stance," he told CNBC-TV18.