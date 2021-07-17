Home

    HDFC Bank Q1 net profit jumps 14.36% to Rs 7,922 crore

    The June quarter profit has declined when compared with the preceding March quarter’s Rs 8,433.78 crore, as per bank’s regulatory filings.

    HDFC Bank Q1 net profit jumps 14.36% to Rs 7,922 crore
    The country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 14.36 percent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 7,922.09 crore. The city-headquartered bank had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,927.24 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The June quarter profit has declined when compared with the preceding March quarter’s Rs 8,433.78 crore, as per bank’s regulatory filings.
    Its net profit on a standalone basis stood at Rs 7,729.64 crore in the June 2021 quarter, as against Rs 6,658.62 crore in the year-ago period and the preceding March quarter’s Rs 8,186.51 crore. The bank’s total income increased to Rs 36,771 crore in April-June 2021, as compared to Rs 34,453 crore in the year-ago period.
    It reported an increase in the gross non-performing assets ratio to 1.47 percent as of June 30, 2021 as against 1.36 percent in the year-ago period and 1.32 percent three months ago.
