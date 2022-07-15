    Home

    HDFC Bank profit likely to rise 22% in April-June boosted by strong loan growth

    earnings

    HDFC Bank profit likely to rise 22% in April-June boosted by strong loan growth

    By Abhishek Kothari
    HDFC Bank will report its financial results for the April-June period on Saturday. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the lender to report a net profit of Rs 9,409 crore for the three-month period — an increase of 21.7 percent on a year-on-year basis.

    HDFC Bank — India's largest lender by market value — is all set to report its quarterly financial results on Saturday. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the banking behemoth to report a net profit of Rs 9,409 crore for the April-June period — an increase of 21.7 percent compared with the quarter ended June 2021.
    They expect HDFC Bank's net interest income — or the difference between interest earned and interest paid — to come in at Rs 19,581.7 crore, a year-on-year increase of 15.1 percent.
    The Street will closely monitor the lender's net interest margin — a key metric to gauge the performance of financial institutions.
    Analysts expect the lender's NIM as well as asset quality — determined by the percentage of bad loans in total loans — to remain stable backed by robust loan growth.
    According to Kotak Securities, HDFC Bank's operating profit is expected to decline 14.9 percent compared with the year-ago period.
    According to a business update for the three-month period, growth in deposits at the bank reached its highest level in seven quarters, and in loans the best in 113 quarters.
    HDFC Bank reported a 19.3 percent on year increase in deposits to Rs 16.1 lakh crore and 21.6 percent in advances to Rs 14 lakh crore.
    For the quarter ended March 2022, HDFC Bank reported a 24 percent on year rise in net profit to Rs 10,443.01 crore.
