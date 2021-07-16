HDFC AMC Q1 net profit rises 9.3% QoQ to Rs 345.4 crore

HDFC Asset Management Company on Friday reported a 9.3 percent sequential growth in net profit for the quarter ended June 2021. The HDFC Group company posted a net profit of Rs 345.4 crore in Q1FY22 as against Rs 316.1 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue during the quarter increased 0.8 percent to Rs 507.1 crore from Rs 503 crore, QoQ.

However, at the operating level, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization or EBITDA decreased 3.9 percent to Rs 381 crore as compared to Rs 396.3 crore in the March 2021 quarter. EBITDA margin also weakened to 75.1 percent from 78.8 percent, QoQ.

HDFC AMC’s Quarterly Average Asset Under Management (QAAUM) stood at Rs 416,900 crore as of June 30, 2021, rising 17 percent from Rs 356,200 crore as on June 30, 2020. The company commanded 12.6 percent market share in QAAUM of the mutual fund industry.

QAAUM in actively managed equity-oriented funds i.e. equity-oriented QAAUM excluding index funds stood at Rs 172300 crore as of June 30, 2021, with a market share of 12.9 percent.

The AMC is the largest actively managed equity-oriented mutual fund manager in the country. The ratio of equity-oriented AUM and non-equity oriented AUM is 44:56 compared to the industry ratio of 43:57, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing.

Total Live Accounts stood at 9.0 million as on June 30, 2021. Unique customers as identified by PAN or PEKRN now stands at 5.3 million as on June 30, 2021, compared to 23.9 million for the industry, the company added.

On Friday, the shares of HDFC AMC ended 0.65 percent lower at Rs 3,067.00 apiece on the BSE.