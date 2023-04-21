HCLTech Q&A: CEO Vijayakumar says FY24 will be a strong year for financial services

and CFO Prateek Aggarwal said the firm saw some small cancellations and there could be customer focus on pricing ahead. Here are some edited excerpts from the interview:

Q: How was the last quarter and how do you see growth going ahead?

HCLTech MD and CEO C Vijayakumar HCLTech MD and CEO C Vijayakumar

Vijayakumar: The year started very well. The second half has been a little soft and if you compare it to our expectations, a couple of verticals – tech and telecom, primarily in our engineering and R&D services, the revenues came lower, maybe about $20 million came lower than what we expected in engineering and R&D services and that was mostly attributed to the tech and telecom verticals.

I do think most verticals have stabilised, but one thing I want to call out is that based on the rigour of execution and the ramp-ups that we have done for some of the large deals that we won in financial services, we expect FY24 to be a very strong year for financial services. And in our mix of business, we have negligible exposure to smaller banks. We have a very good mix of banking, capital markets and insurance. Insurance is a segment which is impacted by inflation, and we see significantly large outsourcing opportunities there.

Q: Can you tell us what percentage of your BFSI portfolio is exposed to the US regional bank, and maybe even some of the troubled European banks?

Vijayakumar: Our revenue in BFSI is about 20 percent. Last quarter, it was about 21 percent. Of that 21 percent, less than 1 percent is exposed to smaller banks and banks that you are referencing. And even within that, there is a run this business spends and the change. So, it's negligible.

Q: So, 1 percent of the overall BFSI portfolio or overall…

Vijayakumar: Overall BFSI portfolio.

Q: Your aspiration is for a 19-20 percent margin, though, for FY22, you have guided for a margin range of 18-19 percent. Can you tell us why you are not confident about achieving that this year? Because the supply side situation is improving rapidly and your growth is also going to be okay, at 6-8 percent. What would be the margin headwinds to your mind? And take us through the guide path to achieving margin guidance.

Aggarwal: First, margin expectation and aspiration for the medium-term continues to be squarely in that 19-20 percent; 19.6 percent is what we achieved in FY19 and FY20. So, that is what we want to get back to and like I said in the analyst call yesterday, it is not a question of 'whether', it is a question of 'when'.

Having said that, this year has those tailwinds that you talked about in terms of the supply side easing a little bit, but there is volatility and uncertainty in the environment that we do need to factor in. And we have probably got a little used to growing at 14-15-16 percent in the services business. So, from that perspective, 6.5-8.5, though it is good for the current times, doesn't give us the operating leverage that we really need to keep on increasing margin.

So, all that has been factored into the guidance and we expect to be within the guidance and if things do turn out well on the environment, who knows we could probably beat it as well. Fingers crossed.

Q: Any project cancellations in quarter four?

Vijayakumar: No, nothing to call out. It's a normal thing here and there some cancellations happen but it's very small.

Q: Is there a risk that pricing will come under pressure at some point in FY24? If all the clients or most clients are gearing and veering towards cost optimisation deals, they are going to be trying to squeeze costs on all fronts, which also indicates the kind of money that they give to technology vendors. From an industry point of view, do you think pricing discounts may be something we will start seeing in FY24?

Vijayakumar: It is one of the best renewals in the last year, with almost 99 percent revenue we renewed, whichever was due for renewal we renewed. And if you look at the whole, IT spending, there are multiple elements. And when customers want to optimise the spending, there are still many other areas like software, hardware and insource spend and outsource spend. Between the four categories, there are opportunities in every place. For the outsourcing spend, I think customers are looking at how can they get more for the same or more for less kind of operating model. And they're looking at higher efficiency measures.

And when we provide them with those productivity benefits, we're also equally focused on how we drive productivity. It does not impact, our realization and our overall profitability. How can we constantly be after the automation programs, which really deliver those cost savings for our customers? So at this point, there's going to be pressure for sure in this environment, customers will expect when renewals are coming, they may have higher expectations, but there's an equally good technology toolkit that's improvising for us to help achieve those productivity targets.

Q: Customers are asking for discounts?

Vijayakumar: Yes, I mean, when there is a renewal, obviously, there is an expectation to look at higher productivity and higher efficiency. And it's part of the game.

Q: So, like to like last year, were there any pricing discounts?

Vijayakumar: No. Last year, in fact, we were able to increase prices. The billing enhancement program that we put in place delivered almost 115 million, which is a 1 percent improvement in our margin attributed to the billing rate increases that we had from our clients.

Q: Your hiring target for next year is 15,000. And this would compare with about 26,000 freshers that you hired in FY23. Can you tell us the reason for that? How much bandwidth do you have on your existing bench? Is there scope to improve utilisation? And do you think increasing productivity tools like generative AI may be one of the reasons why companies from hereon will start lowering their hiring targets and requirements?

Aggarwal: There are those three, or four factors which go into deciding the number of freshers that we want to hire next year. So, automation, more and more automation, and the oncoming of the new AI tools like ChatGPT or GoPilot or others like Bard etc. there are other factors like number one, the gross hire requirement itself of the company is going to come down.

There are two factors that basically drive that. Number one is attrition. Our attrition in the March quarter this year was roughly about half of what it was in the June quarter last year. Compared to Q1 to Q4 there has been a sharp drop in the quarterly attrition and, therefore, the need for more people to be hired to replace that attrition backfill as it is called comes down. The second thing is obviously we grew at 15.8 percent in our services business last year, and now for this year, the growth guidance is if you take the midpoint, 7.5 percent, it is less than half of the 15.8 percent. So. that also brings down the gross hiring requirement.

For more details, watch the accompanying video