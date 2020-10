IT major HCL Technologies reported a 7.4 percent rise in net profit for at Rs 3,142 crore for the September quarter as against Rs 2,925 crore in the previous quarter. The net profit beat CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 3,046 crore.

Rupee revenue in the September quarter increased 4.2 percent to Rs 18,594 crore from Rs 17,841 crore. CNBC-TV18 poll had an estimated revenue of Rs 18,536 crore.

The dollar revenue growth stood at 6.4 percent at $2,507 million and the company posted constant currency revenue growth at 4.5 percent.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 9.7 percent to Rs 4,016 crore from 3,660 crore while EBIT margin expanded by 110 bps to 21.6 percent, QoQ.

HCL Technologies' EBIT margin during the quarter was at 5-year high.

The company sees constant currency revenue growth in Q3 & Q4 at 1.5-2.5%. The FY21 EBIT margin guidance has been increased to 20-21% from 19.5-20.5%.

The company has signed 15 transformational deals in the quarter ended September 2020. The company's US business was up 4.9 percent, Europe was up 2.2 percent while the rest of the world business was rose 9 percent, QoQ.

HCL Technologies' board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

At 9:45 am, the shares of HCL Technologies were trading 4.34 percent lower at Rs 822.15 apiece on the BSE.