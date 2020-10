HCL Tech will hike salaries for select staff from October and from January for others, C Vijayakumar, CEO of teh company said.

Speaking on the second-quarter performance of the company, Vijayakumar said the company's deal pipeline was at an all-time high. He said that having a lead in the digital transformation market early on has turned out to be a boon.

The company has guided for a 1.5-2.5 percent growth in revenues in constant currency terms for the December quarter and the March quarter.

The company has raised its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) guidance to 20-21 percent from 19.5-20.5 percent earlier.