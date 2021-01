HCL Technologies on Friday reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 3,982 crore. This was ahead of CNBC-TV18 estimates of Rs 3,201 crore. The constant currency revenue growth for the quarter-ended December came in at 3.5 percent vs the CNBC-TV18 poll of 2.5 percent growth.

Dollar revenue during the December quarter stood at $2,617 million, up from $2,507 million in the second quarter of FY21.

The record date of January 23, 2021, fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by them.