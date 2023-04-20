Net profit for the period stood at Rs 3,983 crore, which was 2.8 percent lower than the December quarter, but marginally higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 3,890 crore.

HCLTech expects revenue growth in financial year 2024 to grow between 6-8 percent in constant currency terms. Consensus range on the street was between 4-8 percent.

Services revenue, which contributes to a majority of HCLTech's topline, is expected to grow between 6.5-8.5 percent for the year, while the consensus estimates ranged between 5-9 percent.

For the March quarter, HCLTech reported a revenue drop of 1.2 percent in Constant Currency terms, in-line with street estimates, which expected a 1-1.5 percent decline. While the number is better than Infosys' 3.2 percent drop, it is lower than TCS' 0.6 percent growth.

HCLTech reported an operational miss during the March quarter, where its EBIT stood at Rs 4,836 crore, the number was lower than the Rs 4,927 crore estimate from the CNBC-TV18 poll. EBIT margin also missed estimates by 20 basis points, coming in at 18.2 percent, compared to an 18.4 percent expectation. Sequentially, EBIT margin declined 140 basis points.

The company's revenue in rupee terms was flat. It stood at Rs 26,606 crore, compared to Rs 26,700 crore in the December quarter and lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 26,737 crore.

Revenue in US Dollar terms stood at $3,235 million, down 0.3 percent sequentially, and in-line with expectations of $3,250 million.

This is a developing story.