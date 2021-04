HCL Technologies reported its Q4FY21 earnings. The company saw a constant currency revenue growth of 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter and a 3 percent revenue growth in dollar terms, which was lower than what the market was expecting. It recorded 20.4 percent EBIT margins which did surpass market estimates for the company.

There are some positives in the deal wins and dividend pay-outs from the company. C Vijayakumar, CEO and Prateek Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer at HCL Technologies discussed the numbers as well as the outlook for the company going forward.

“We are expanding our freshers’ hiring based on the demand situation. All of that also involves certain cost elements,” said Vijayakumar.

Vijayakumar stated, “We are trying to expand our presence in some geographies and some new geographies we are trying to set up operations.”

Setting up offices in new countries is a one-time exercise in nature. “We have a list of five-six countries starting from January, Germany, Canada, Japan, Spain, Portugal, Brazil and Mexico. These are all countries which have a very large and growing IT market where we haven’t been meaningfully present,” Aggarwal further mentioned.

The company had robust deal wins all through the year. All these deals need to get executed,” said Vijayakumar.

“Deal wins pertains well for the growth and the margins going forward,” Aggarwal added.