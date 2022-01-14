HCL Tech Q3 results: IT major posts Rs 3,442 cr net profit; revenue at Rs 22,331 cr

HCL Technologies Ltd today reported a net profit at Rs 3,442 crore and revenue at Rs 22,331 crore in its earnings report for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The IT services company said its revenue, in dollar terms, grew 6.7% year-on-year, and a similar percentage quarter-on-quarter, handily beating street expectations.

“We are in the disruption phase of our lives, and the world has been dramatically reshaped and transformed. Technology has become all pervasive, in our homes, and livelihoods, and is the epicenter of our lives. Our HCL family has been a catalyst in this change and is helping global enterprises embrace digital transformation, with a unique blend of products and services," company Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra said, adding, ""As the global economy revives and we emerge from this crisis, we will continue to meet future challenges armed with our core beliefs of innovation and invention, driven by a strong faith in humanitarian values."

(This is a developing story. Keeping checking back here for updates.)