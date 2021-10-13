HCL Tech Q2FY22 preview: Street is expecting growth to rebound

HCL Technologies is slated to post its numbers for the Q2 of the financial year 2021-22 on Thursday (October 13).

Information technology (IT) firm HCL Technologies is slated to post its numbers for the Q2 of the financial year 2021-22 on Thursday (October 13), post-market hours. The Street is expecting that growth will rebound for the company this quarter.

As the company is headquartered in NCR Region, the growth was muted as HCL had execution and fulfilment issues in the last quarter. So growth this time is seen at about 4 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis and improvement compared to the 0.9 percent growth that HCL had in the prior quarter. Margins are likely to be slightly lower at 19.35 percent and profits will be absolutely flat.

Morgan Stanley expects the company to see 10 to 12 percent revenue growth, while Kotak expects the company could even guide for 12 percent plus the kind of growth. Margin guidance is likely to be maintained at 19 to 21 percent.

In the case of TCS, the deal wins are moderated. But for HCL, the number of deals the company is announcing this quarter is fairly high. Nine deals have been announced in the last three quarters. According to management, t he deal activity has been strong. The deal pipeline is at a record high level when CNBC-TV18 chatted with them three months ago.

Now the stock trades at reasonable valuations vis-à-vis its peers. So HCL Tech is trading at 26 times whereas all its peers are over 30 times in terms of their FY22 PE.