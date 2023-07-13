"We are right now focused on sequential improvements. I really don't have a good sense of the year-on-year numbers," Vijayakumar said.

Q: What led to the big miss in the first quarter?

Vijayakumar: I think the most important thing is there are three verticals, financial services, manufacturing, and life sciences, which contribute to 60 percent of services revenue. They have delivered a very strong mid-teen growth; even in this environment, these three verticals have done extremely well. We have challenges in tech and telecom because we saw some more ramped downs during the quarter, more than what we expected and that is what has resulted in a decline in these two verticals, a serious decline. But we do believe things will recover from here on. As I said on the call yesterday, it's like a cycle where the discretionary spend reduction or whatever moderation that has happened on the discretionary spend, gets offset with more efficiency-led opportunities, and that has happened in the three verticals where we have delivered strong mid-teen growth. And I think the other verticals will also follow suit in the coming quarters.

Q: So, for tech and telecom, we should see growth in Q2. Things recover as soon as the current quarter.

Vijayakumar: That's right.

Q: Can you talk a little bit more about the engineering research and development (ER&D) spending; discretionary projects being put on hold? What makes you confident that the worst is behind you? And do you think the worst is behind?

Vijayakumar: Yes. If you take our ER&D business profile, a big part of it is in tech and telecom; almost half of our Yes. If you take our ER&D business profile, a big part of it is in tech and telecom; almost half of our business is in tech and telecom and what we call asset-light industries in engineering services. And the other half is in manufacturing, med tech, and transportation, and other areas. So, we have taken the brunt of our engineering services decline in these two verticals in this quarter. And given our forecasts and given all the projections, we do believe there will be a good recovery in these verticals in the coming quarter.

Q: But can you get back to double digits or will it be a mid-single-digit kind of recovery year on year for tech and telecom?

Vijayakumar: We are right now focused on sequential improvements. I really don't have a good sense of the year-on-year numbers.

Q: And ER&D spending, the worst is behind us; the cuts that we have seen overall?

Vijayakumar: That's right.

Q: Can you talk about on the margin front what happened, we have seen a sharp drop in the margins, yet you maintain your full-year guidance of 18-19 percent. What makes you confident you will be able to achieve it?

Aggarwal: First, the revenue impact does go down to quite an extent; while obviously, we have taken a lot of actions during the quarter, which has prevented the whole thing from percolating down. But that is the real big factor. Apart from that, going forward, we have already taken and announced some of the actions, and we do have an action plan beyond that. And the actions that we have announced are related to the salary increments. So, for the senior employees, there will be no increments this year, given where we have started the year in Q1 with. And for the junior and mid employees, there won't be a deferral of one quarter. So those are the announcements we already made yesterday. And there are actions beyond that to make sure we derive the cost savings that are necessary to meet the numbers that we have set for ourselves and that is where the confidence comes from that we will achieve those numbers.

Q: What will be the savings on the margin due to the changes that you have affected on the wage front this year?

Aggarwal: I can't really quantify the exact thing – that is not something we have published, but it is a meaningful amount. In a way, if you look at a normal year, across the three quarters, which is Q2 to Q4 for us, the total impact does add up to something like 150 basis points, but that is on an annualized basis because we spread it across three quarters for the year, the impact is lower and we are not cutting all of it, we are cutting some of it.

Q: Getting back to the acquisition that you have announced, you have acquired a German automotive engineering company called ASAP for 154 million euros. Take us through the rationale, the synergies, and the margins of this acquired company. And once you integrated, what could be the growth potential, and how much can it contribute in H2 (second half of the year)?

Vijayakumar: Its 154 million euros in revenue in calendar year 2022. We are paying 250 plus million euros for this acquisition. If we look at overall ER&D spend, almost 20 percent of the global engineering research and development (ER&D) spend is focused on automotive verticals. Today, there is so much happening in terms of mobility, autonomous and connected kind of vehicles and that is where this company (ASAP) is focused on and Germany is a very big market for the automotive business. We are a little bit under-indexed in that space and we have been always highlighting that we were under-indexed on the automotive side. And this is going to give us big support in reaching out to customers and having the right offerings, which will really drive momentum here. We expect the acquisition to get closed by this quarter, which is September of this year, and the second half will fully contribute. So, if it is 153 (million euros), half of that means 76-77 million euros. Obviously, it has been a growing company. So, there will be some more growth on top of it. That is where we are.

Q: The full-year guidance of 6-8 percent that you had given in April was prior to this acquisition. The guidance is organic, or will it include it?

Vijayakumar: We have always maintained our guidance is organic. So, 6-8 percent is organic, whatever contribution from ASAP will be incremental to the organic guidance numbers that we have shared.

Q: On generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI), all clients are very curious, they are interested, and they are working on projects, which involve Gen AI. Can you tell us, will there be any revenue benefit to companies like HCLTech, maybe in FY24 or FY25 or it is going to be post that and will it be deflationary?

Vijayakumar: We have been working on AI and some of the work that we are doing, starting from the chips that are required for AI - all of that has been happening in the company for the last many years. But coming to generative AI, I think a lot of conversations are around the level of innovation that is possible using generative AI. We have close to 70 projects, including internal and external projects, in proof of concept (POC) implementation and various phases. So, right now I do not see a meaningful revenue contribution, it is going to be very small POCs. But some big enterprises are looking at a strategy for generative AI within their enterprise, which means there is going to be a lot of peripheral revenues like data, integration, all of that is some of the prerequisites --- and cloud, cloud adoption, all of that are going to get accelerated for better leverage of a technology like generative AI. So right now, the revenue contribution purely from this will be very small, but I think it will pick up as more and more companies get their AI strategy in place. I do think there will be some pickup. There is also, I mean efficiency is one of the biggest expectations our customers are constantly asking us for the art of the possible. So, we have several POCs working, but this is at least a couple of years away because there are many intricate issues to be resolved before it can be really adopted in a big way within enterprise automation. So, I think it's a little time away.

