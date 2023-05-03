Havells Q4 results | Net profit at Rs 358 crore, beats estimates

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Havells India Ltd ended at Rs 1,241.25, up by Rs 15.40, or 1.26 percent on the BSE.

Leading electrical goods and appliances maker Havells India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 1.6 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 358 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 353 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 353 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,859.2 crore during the period under review, up 9.8 percent against Rs 4,426.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 4,799 crore for the quarter under review.