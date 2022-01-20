Havells Q3 Results: Total income Rs 3,701 crore, up 14% QoQ; net profit rises 1.45 percent to Rs 305.92 crore

Home appliance manufacturer Havells today reported a a near 14 percent quarterly increase in its total income during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. In its quarterly earnings report, the company reported a total income of Rs 3,701.05 crore as against Rs 3,254.30 in Q2FY22.

In the report, the company reported profit before tax at Rs 410.65 crore, a 1.78 percent QoQ increase over the Rs 403.45 crore reported at the end of the previous quarter. The company's net profit was at Rs 305.92 crore--a modest 1.45 percent QoQ increase over Rs 301.56 crore.

According to the report, the company's reported a total segment revenue of Rs 3,652.25 crore, led by its cables segment, which accounted for Rs 1,205.43 crore.

