0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • Business News>
  • earnings News>

  • Havells Q3 Results: Total income Rs 3,701 crore, up 14% QoQ; net profit rises 1.45 percent to Rs 305.92 crore

Havells Q3 Results: Total income Rs 3,701 crore, up 14% QoQ; net profit rises 1.45 percent to Rs 305.92 crore

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Havells release its earnings report for the third quarter of the 2021-22 financial year on Thursday

Havells Q3 Results: Total income Rs 3,701 crore, up 14% QoQ; net profit rises 1.45 percent to Rs 305.92 crore
Home appliance manufacturer Havells today reported a a near 14 percent quarterly increase in its total income during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. In its quarterly earnings report, the company reported a total income of Rs 3,701.05 crore as against Rs 3,254.30 in Q2FY22.
In the report, the company reported profit before tax at Rs 410.65 crore, a 1.78 percent QoQ increase over the Rs 403.45 crore reported at the end of the previous quarter. The company's net profit was at Rs 305.92 crore--a modest 1.45 percent QoQ increase over Rs 301.56 crore.
According to the report, the company's reported a total segment revenue of Rs 3,652.25 crore, led by its cables segment, which accounted for Rs 1,205.43 crore.
Also read: 
 
(Edited by : Vijay Anand)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

PNB Housing Finance Q3 Results: Net profit at Rs 651.96 crore, margin at nearly 14 percent

next story