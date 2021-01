It has been a stellar quarter from Havells with a top-down beat on all parameters. Market share gains continue for the company. The B2C has done well while the B2B business is also picking up. Anil Rai Gupta, CMD at Havells India discussed the quarter gone by with CNBC-TV18.

He said things are back to normal in most of the product categories.

“We can look at the economy and say things are normalising and hopefully if it continues to remain normal, there should be a decent growth rate coming out,” he said.

“Consumer and residential demand continue to stay on, there is an improvement in the industrial infrastructure segment also. So Havells operates in all the spaces. So that givens a lot of confidence to us that we should be able to see good growth in the coming years,” he said.

The company is gaining market share from unorganised players. “There is a structural shift which has happened. It could not be necessarily just pure increase in demand but also could be market share shifts also. We saw market share gains from the unorganised sector. Overall there may be a shift in market share but with this kind of structural changes that give us confidence that things should remain positive in the future,” he said.

“We have been able to retain our leadership positions in all product categories like domestic switchgear, water heaters, we are number two in fans now and we continue to grow there at a fast pace. We are recovering market share in Lloyd products as well,” he said.