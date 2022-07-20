Havells India net profit rises to Rs 242.43 crore as revenues soar

Homegrown consumer appliances major Havells India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 3.47 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 242.43 crore for the first quarter ended Jun 30, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 234.3 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 341 crore for the quarter under review.

Total income stood at Rs 4,230.1 crore during the period under review, up 62.8 percent against Rs 2,598.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 2.3 percent to Rs 361.39 crore in Q1 FY23 over Rs 353.11 crore in Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin stood at 8.54 percent in Q1 FY23 as compared to 13.59 percent in Q1 FY22. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Revenue from the Switchgears segment was 38 percent up at Rs 517 crore. The same stood at Rs 374 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago. Its cables segment was at Rs 1,193 crore, up 48 percent as compared to Rs 807 crore last year.

The results came after the close of the market hours.