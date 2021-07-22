Home

    Havells India expects good festive season; sees margin normalisation in 1-2 quarters

    Havells India expects good festive season; sees margin normalisation in 1-2 quarters

    By Latha Venkatesh
    Havells India posted its Q1FY22 earnings, coming in above street estimates. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Anil Rai Gupta, CMD, Havells India, discussed the performance. He said, “Going forward we are expecting a better festival season coming up. Overall, in the next one-two quarters, we should see margins coming back to normalised levels.”

    The company reported a nearly four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 235.78 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021, driven by "resilient" demand post easing of COVID restrictions.
    The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 63.98 crore in the April-June quarter in the year ago period. Its revenue from operations was up 75.95 percent at Rs 2,609.97 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,483.40 crore in the year ago period.
    In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Anil Rai Gupta, CMD, Havells India, discussed the performance. He said, “Going forward we are expecting a better festival season coming up. Overall, in the next one-two quarters, we should see margins coming back to normalised levels.”
    “The retailers and the dealers are reporting sales coming back to normal level. Though not fully normalised, pre-second wave levels are coming back,” he stated.
    “Last year was a complete lockdown during the months of April and May. This time, though the COVID wave was far more ferocious, from the business point of view, there was continuity,” he shared.
    The company did lose out on sales in Q1FY22, so it is not a normal quarter. “Given the circumstances, our performance has been satisfying and going forward, since the mid of June things have started stabilising, we are seeing growth over last year,” he added.
    Consumer demand is lower. “Almost 70 percent of our business is in the consumer segment. Going forward, when things start stabilising, that segment should start showing better growth in the coming time,” he explained.
    The company has also seen market share gains in all its segments post the first wave of COVID-19.
    The demand this year has been secular as compared to last year, he added.
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
    (Edited by : Dipika Ghosh)
    First Published: IST
    Tags
