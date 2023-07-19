2 Min Read
Havells India Ltd, is scheduled to release its earnings report for Q1FY24 on Thursday, July 20. According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the company is expected to witness a 7 percent growth in revenues, reaching Rs 4,515.5 crore as compared to Rs 4,230.1 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's margin growth is expected to reach 10.5 percent, an increase from the 8.5 percent reported in Q1FY23.
Havells India Ltd, an electrical equipment company, is scheduled to release its earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q1FY24) on Thursday, July 20.
According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the company is expected to witness a 7 percent growth in revenues, reaching Rs 4,515.5 crore as compared to Rs 4,230.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Furthermore, the company's EBITDA is projected to surge by 31 percent to Rs 475 crore, up from Rs 361 crore in the previous year.
While the revenues in the cables and wires segment are anticipated to rise, the company's air conditioner brand, Lloyd, is predicted to experience relatively slower growth.
The company's margin growth is expected to reach 10.5 percent, an increase from the 8.5 percent reported in Q1FY23. Moreover, the profit after tax is forecasted to rise by 34 percent, reaching Rs 324.3 crore compared to Rs 242 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Notably, broking firm UBS recently upgraded Havells India Ltd from a 'neutral' to a 'buy' rating, along with raising its price target for the stock to Rs 1,900 per share from Rs 1,360.
Additionally, domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on the company with a 'Buy' rating and set a target price of Rs 1,580 per share.
First Published: Jul 19, 2023 8:31 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts
Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23
Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver
Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager
Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read