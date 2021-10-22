Cigniti Tech Q2FY22: Have strong orderbook for next few quarters; can achieve 30% growth, says CFO Krishnan Venkatachary

Cigniti Technologies said the company has a strong order book for the next few quarters and can achieve 30 percent growth.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Krishnan Venkatachary, chief financial officer, said, "This year has been a year of investment for Cigniti Technologies. We have been investing in sales, offerings and marketing. The visibility in terms of the numbers could be as high as 30 percent in terms of growth based on the current run-rate."

On a comparable basis, the company’s margin tends to be around 13.5-14 percent in terms of EBITDA. The profit after tax (PAT) margin has moved up, he noted.

In terms of organic growth, he said, "We have a plan for the next four years. The plans are in place. The transformation journey has already begun and we are seeing the results on that — the offerings have started kicking in, the entire sales team is buoyant, and the delivery teams are geared up."

