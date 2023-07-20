Hatsun Agro Product intends to take debt below Rs 500 crore over the next 2 years

Hatsun Agro Product's Chairman, RG Chandramogan, exuded confidence and optimism during the interview with CNBC-TV18. The company's strategic focus on reducing debt, targeting double-digit growth, and enhancing margins showcases its dedication to sustainable and profitable growth. With strong performance across all sectors and an eye on increasing volume growth in the second half, Hatsun Agro Product appears well-positioned for continued success in the evolving market landscape.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, RG Chandramogan, the Chairman of Hatsun Agro Product, shared his insights on the company's performance and outlined the strategic direction for the next two years. Chandramogan revealed the company's plans to reduce debt, focus on consumer business, target double-digit growth, and enhance margins in the coming quarters.

RG Chandramogan expressed the company's intention to take its debt below Rs 500 crore over the next two years. He said this proactive approach to managing debt signifies Hatsun Agro Product 's commitment to financial stability and long-term sustainability.

“In next two years, the debt could be less than Rs 500 crore,” he said.

Moreover, the Chairman emphasised that the company would prioritize its consumer business, aligning its efforts to meet the ever-evolving demands of its customers.

Despite the challenges posed by the economic landscape, Hatsun Agro Product remains steadfast in its pursuit of growth. RG Chandramogan reaffirmed the company's determination to achieve double-digit growth in the financial year 2023-2024. This ambitious goal demonstrates the company's confidence in its product offerings and its ability to tap into emerging market opportunities.

Hatsun Agro Product's diversified business model has proven to be successful, as RG Chandramogan highlighted the company's good performance across all sectors. This balanced approach to business development has allowed the company to weather fluctuations in the market while maintaining a competitive edge in various segments.

Looking ahead, Hatsun Agro Product expects to witness higher volume growth in the second half of the year. The anticipated growth is attributed to the increased supply in the commodity business. This surge in volume bodes well for the company's revenue prospects and overall market presence.

One of the key takeaways from the interview was the assurance of improved margins in the upcoming quarters. RG Chandramogan's optimism stems from the company's strategic initiatives and cost management efforts, which are expected to drive profitability and enhance shareholder value.

Building on the margin improvement theme, Hatsun Agro Product is poised to achieve an impressive margin of 12-13 percent in the foreseeable future.

“The margin that we are maintaining can only be better and not less,” he said.

