Hatsun Agro targets 20% revenue from non-south regions; confident of maintaining growth rate

Hatsun Agro Products is targeting 20 percent revenue from non-south regions, RG Chandramogan, chairman, told CNBC-TV18. The company is also confident of maintaining its current growth rate going ahead. Chandramogan believes that there is a shift from unorganized players to organized and reputed brand players, after COVID-19, which contributed to the company's growth, both in terms of volume as well as revenue.

The dairy company reported a decent set of earnings for the September-ended quarter. Revenue growth was impacted by the unprecedented monsoons in Maharashtra and southern India and lower tax expense aided profit after tax (PAT) this time.

“Capacities are available and now it is 95 percent south plus Maharashtra. Maybe over a period of time, with others, we may be 80:20, south 80 and 20 from other players. The future market is going to be west as well as central India and other places,” Chandramogan said.

On growth, he said, “We are in a position to maintain the growth rate and we have also invested into capex, so that next year’s growth can also be similar and we can take care of growth with expanded capacity.”

“There is a shift from unorganized players to organized and reputed brand players. I have got a new customer base after COVID-19, people wanted to buy branded products and that may be one of the reasons for our growth in volume as well as in revenue,” said Chandramogan.

On milk procurement prices, he said, “The stock of milk powder and fat is too high in the country and this has to find a way out. We do not expect a very heavy increase in the price of milk in the near future because the stock of milk powder has to come down before we realize that we are required to pay higher prices. Right now, we do not expect it.”

