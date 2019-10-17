Hathway Cable Q2 net loss at Rs 2.42 crore

Hathway Cable and Datacom on Wednesday reported narrowing down of its consolidated net loss to Rs 2.42 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 84.70 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Hathway Cable and Datacom said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income was up 28.87 per cent to Rs 510.77 crore during the period under review as against Rs 396.33 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Hathway Cable's total expenses was at Rs 509.59 crore as against Rs 474.80 crore, up 7.32 per cent.