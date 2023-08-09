Happiest Minds Technologies reports impact on revenues due to reclassification in hi-tech

In a discussion with CNBC-TV18, Happiest Minds Technologies' management emphasised a recent reclassification within the hitech vertical. Additionally, they revealed that one of their significant clients underwent a process of reorganisation and cost reduction, resulting in an adverse impact on the company's revenues.

A recent reclassification within the hi-tech vertical has resulted in an adverse impact on Happiest Minds Technologies, its Executive VC Joseph Anantharaju said in a conversation with CNBC-TV18. He also said that a reorganisation and cost reduction in one of their significant clients additionally affected the company's business.

“We had a couple of accounts from manufacturing, and a few accounts from hi-tech that got reclassified. If not further, I think the percentage of revenue, the revenue share of hi-tech would have stayed the same," Anantharaju said.

Anantharaju further discussed the challenges posed by a large customer's internal reorganisation. “One of our large customers is going through their own internal reorganisation as a result of which some of the new initiatives have been put on hold. And they have gone through a round of cost-cutting, and that's what you see reflected in some of the numbers out there. But we expect this to be a temporary phenomenon.” he added.

Read Here | Happiest Minds Technologies raises Rs 500 crore via QIP, shares drop

Anantharaju highlighted that travel exposure is minimal and they have very little travel business.

Happiest Minds Technologies reported good revenue growth for Q1 but margins contracted sequentially. The company says that FY24 revenue growth guidance of 25 percent which was predicted on the back of acquisitions is looking uncertain now.