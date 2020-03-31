  • SENSEX
HAL posts over Rs 21,100 crore turnover in 2019-20

Updated : March 31, 2020 06:29 PM IST

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited recorded a turnover of over Rs 21,100 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2020, up from the previous years figure of Rs 19,705 crore.
