Gas distribution company Gujarat Gas reported its numbers for the quarter ended December on Monday. The company posted better-than-expected results, however the numbers fell sequentially.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 371 crore, a decline of 8.2 percent from the previous quarter. A CNBC-TV18 poll estimated the net profit to come in at Rs 186 crore.

While the numbers beat estimates on all metrics, it has declined on quarter to quarter basis.

The company reported volumes of 7.29 mmscmd for the period under review.

During the quarter, Gujarat Gas added 48,600 new domestic customs, 228 commercial customers, and commissioned 49 new industrial customers the company said in an exchange filing. In the December quarter, the company added 12 new CNG stations, surpassing the 750 stations mark.

The company, in collaboration with NTPC, commissioned India's first pilot project of blending green hydrogen with piped natural gas for domestic customers.

The shares of the gas distribution company rose around a percent after reporting its quarterly results.