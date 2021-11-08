Gujarat Alkalies Q2FY22: Management says caustic soda price surge to continue; high raw material cost may impact margins

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported a revenue growth of 30 percent at Rs 826 crore in Q2FY22. The company had reported revenue of Rs 638 crore in Q2FY21.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported revenue growth of 30 percent at Rs 826 crore in Q2FY22. The company had reported revenue of Rs 638 crore in Q2FY21.

EBITDA grew by 37 percent at Rs 143 crore against Rs 105 crore on a year-on-year basis.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, GS Paliwal, ED of Marketing at Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, said caustic soda prices have seen a surge in the last few months and the momentum is expected to continue. He expects the company to perform well in Q3FY22.

However, he said that with the raw material prices rising, there might be some impact on the margin front.

Watch the video for more.