Gujarat Alkalies Q1FY22: Company has recovered almost to pre-COVID levels, says Executive Director

Gujarat Alkalies posted good Q1 earnings clocking in an improvement both on a year-on-year and sequential basis. Revenue is up 50 percent and margin has expanded to nearly 18 percent.

Gujarat Alkalies posted good Q1 earnings clocking in an improvement both on a year-on-year and sequential basis. Revenue is up 50 percent and margin has expanded to nearly 18 percent.

G S Paliwal, Executive Director - Marketing of the company said, “It has been a very good quarter for the company this year and we have seen the performance in terms of volumes, we have been seeing the performance in terms of prices. So, definitely despite second wave we have performed much better way than what it has been during the COVID-19 previous year.”

“On account of the prices, prices have been continuously moving upside since last quarter of last financial year and that has supported well in this Q1 as well. “

On caustic soda Paliwal said, “Caustic soda has been hovering around $370-375 at this moment in the international market, and that is the impact which we can see in the domestic market as well. Last quarter it was somewhere close to around $220-225, so it is almost $100-125 up compared to the last previous year in this quarter.”

On capacity utilisation he said, “Last year if you really look at our revenue was close to Rs 453 crores and it has increased from Rs 453 crores to Rs 701 crores. In absolute numbers, if we really look at it is about 54-55 percent increase in revenue. On production front also, last year the capacity utilisation during the quarter was around 70-75 percent, it has raised to 95 percent plus, so both on volume front as well as on price front we have recovered almost to the pre-pandemic level.”

For full management commentary, watch the video.