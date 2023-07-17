GTPL Hathway expects EBITDA margin in 19-20% range for FY24

In FY24, GTPL Hathway aims to attain an EBITDA margin range of 19-20 percent while also striving to surpass 21 percent in the fourth quarter, showcasing their unwavering dedication to bolstering efficiency and driving profitability.

GTPL Hathway achieved robust revenue growth and now sets its sights on ambitious targets for the FY24 EBITDA margin, striving to attain a range of 19-20 percent.

The company has reported a near 23 percent top-line growth at Rs 774 crore. Additionally, the company has witnessed consecutive and year-on-year growth in its active subscriber base, signaling positive trends in its market presence.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Piyush Pankaj, business head, cable TV and chief strategy officer at GTPL Hathway said, "The next quarter, we will see that again the margin will rise. FY24 I will say we are going to go up by 19 to 20 percent that is for the whole year. The Q4 we will see that we are going to cross 21 percent."

To achieve the desired margin improvement, the company is diligently working on curbing costs in the current fiscal year.

Pankaj said, "Already employee costs are down by 1 percent, admin and other costs also we are keeping on the track. We are looking forward that the bandwidth cost, the commission cost and you pay channel costs - we are working on those to keep it in the margin in such a way that we can increase our margin on the EBITDA side."

The company foresees robust growth rates of over 20 percent in its Cable TV business. He said, "The increase in the prices at the customer level has happened between seven to 10 percent and that factor has come into play in the revenue increase also. So on the normalised basis, it is going to be between 17-21 percent the increase in the revenues."

Pankaj expressed his anticipation for a significant surge in volume, emphasising that the broadband sector remains a burgeoning opportunity, akin to the dawn of a new era.

He noted that India has a considerable distance to cover in terms of broadband advancement, and achieving a 40 to 50 percent penetration rate would mark a remarkable fourfold increase compared to the current status.

Shares for GTPL Hathway have gained more than 11 percent in the past month.