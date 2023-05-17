homeearnings NewsGSK Pharma Q4 results | Profit slips 9%, dividend declared at Rs 32 per share

GSK Pharma Q4 results | Profit slips 9%, dividend declared at Rs 32 per share

GSK Pharma Q4 results | Profit slips 9%, dividend declared at Rs 32 per share
2 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 17, 2023 10:30:43 PM IST (Updated)

The company said robust underlying volume growth was offset by the impact of the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022. Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd ended at Rs 1,291.65, up by Rs 1.40, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday, May 17, reported a 9 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 190 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 208 crore, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.


In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 787.5 crore, down 2.7 percent against Rs 809.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The company said robust underlying volume growth was offset by the impact of the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022.

Also Read: Deepak Fertilisers declares dividend, Q4 net profit slides 9 percent

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 3 percent to Rs 169.7 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 175.2 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 21.56 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 21.64 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

For FY23, revenue came in at Rs 3,216 crore and profit before tax (PBT) from continuing operations (before exceptional items) grew 9 percent to Rs 833 crore.

The EBITDA margins improved by 1.4 percent compared to the previous fiscal, with continued focus on improving operational efficiencies and expenditure control.

Also Read: Granules India Q4: Revenues jump 16% while net profit grows 8%

Bhushan Akshikar, Managing Director of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, said the company remains focused on gaining share and defending the leadership position of key brands for therapies in which we operate.

"With the launch of our global blockbuster Shingrix, we expect to address an unmet preventive health need and gain momentum for our vaccines business," he said.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 32 per equity share on the face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2023, the company said.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: May 17, 2023 6:33 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

earningsGlaxoSmithKline PharmaceuticalsResults Boardroom

Recommended Articles

View All

World Telecomm Day: An industry expert's take on advancements and innovations transforming this sector in India

May 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Using credit cards on UPI — can it derail your financial discipline?

May 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Health that Matters: Lupin Digital Health CEO on the role of emerging technologies in scaling healthcare through digital therapeutics

May 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk says work-from-home is a moral issue and wants Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX employees to be in office

May 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read