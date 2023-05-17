GSK Pharma Q4 results | Profit slips 9%, dividend declared at Rs 32 per share

The company said robust underlying volume growth was offset by the impact of the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022. Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd ended at Rs 1,291.65, up by Rs 1.40, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday, May 17, reported a 9 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 190 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 208 crore, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 787.5 crore, down 2.7 percent against Rs 809.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The company said robust underlying volume growth was offset by the impact of the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 3 percent to Rs 169.7 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 175.2 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 21.56 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 21.64 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

For FY23, revenue came in at Rs 3,216 crore and profit before tax (PBT) from continuing operations (before exceptional items) grew 9 percent to Rs 833 crore.

The EBITDA margins improved by 1.4 percent compared to the previous fiscal, with continued focus on improving operational efficiencies and expenditure control.

Bhushan Akshikar, Managing Director of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, said the company remains focused on gaining share and defending the leadership position of key brands for therapies in which we operate.

"With the launch of our global blockbuster Shingrix, we expect to address an unmet preventive health need and gain momentum for our vaccines business," he said.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 32 per equity share on the face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2023, the company said.